The Associated Press
 
Arizona League

August 23, 2018 11:32 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Cubs1 17 7 .708
Diamondbacks 14 9 .609
Giants Black 14 10 .583 3
Giants Orange 13 11 .542 4
Athletics 12 11 .522
Angels 8 15 .348
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Indians1 14 8 .636
White Sox 14 10 .583 1
Indians2 14 10 .583 1
Cubs2 12 11 .522
Brewers 11 13 .458 4
Reds 6 18 .250 9
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Dodgers 15 9 .625
Padres1 14 11 .560
Rangers 11 13 .458 4
Padres2 8 15 .348
Royals 7 14 .333
Mariners 7 16 .304

___

Thursday’s Games

Angels 1, Cubs2 0

Angels at Cubs2, cancelled

Reds at Brewers, 10 p.m.

Indians2 at Cubs1, 10 p.m.

White Sox at Indians1, 10 p.m.

Athletics at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

Mariners at Royals, 10 p.m.

Rangers at Dodgers, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Dodgers at Mariners, 2 p.m.

White Sox at Cubs2, 10 p.m.

Royals at Padres2, 10 p.m.

Brewers at Reds, 10 p.m.

Athletics at Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

Giants Black at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

Rangers at Padres1, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Mariners at White Sox, 10 p.m.

Giants Orange at Indians2, 10 p.m.

Brewers at Padres1, 10 p.m.

Cubs1 at Athletics, 10 p.m.

Reds at Indians1, 10 p.m.

Royals at Rangers, 10 p.m.

Angels at Giants Black, 10 p.m.

Dodgers at Padres2, 10 p.m.

