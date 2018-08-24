Arizona League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cubs1
|17
|8
|.680
|—
|Diamondbacks
|14
|10
|.583
|2½
|Giants Black
|14
|10
|.583
|2½
|Athletics
|13
|11
|.542
|3½
|Giants Orange
|13
|11
|.542
|3½
|Angels
|8
|15
|.348
|8
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Indians1
|14
|9
|.609
|—
|White Sox
|15
|10
|.600
|—
|Indians2
|15
|10
|.600
|—
|Cubs2
|12
|11
|.522
|2
|Brewers
|11
|14
|.440
|4
|Reds
|7
|18
|.280
|8
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Dodgers
|16
|9
|.640
|—
|Padres1
|14
|11
|.560
|2
|Rangers
|11
|14
|.440
|5
|Padres2
|8
|15
|.348
|7
|Mariners
|8
|16
|.333
|7½
|Royals
|7
|15
|.318
|7½
___
Angels 1, Cubs2 0
Angels at Cubs2, cancelled
Reds 7, Brewers 6
Indians2 4, Cubs1 2
White Sox 8, Indians1 3
Athletics 4, Diamondbacks 3
Mariners 3, Royals 2
Dodgers 7, Rangers 2
Dodgers at Mariners, 2 p.m.
White Sox at Cubs2, 10 p.m.
Royals at Padres2, 10 p.m.
Brewers at Reds, 10 p.m.
Athletics at Giants Orange, 10 p.m.
Giants Black at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.
Rangers at Padres1, 10 p.m.
Mariners at White Sox, 10 p.m.
Giants Orange at Indians2, 10 p.m.
Brewers at Padres1, 10 p.m.
Cubs1 at Athletics, 10 p.m.
Reds at Indians1, 10 p.m.
Royals at Rangers, 10 p.m.
Angels at Giants Black, 10 p.m.
Dodgers at Padres2, 10 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.