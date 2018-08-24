Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Arizona League

August 24, 2018 2:32 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Cubs1 17 8 .680
Diamondbacks 14 10 .583
Giants Black 14 10 .583
Athletics 13 11 .542
Giants Orange 13 11 .542
Angels 8 15 .348 8
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Indians1 14 9 .609
White Sox 15 10 .600
Indians2 15 10 .600
Cubs2 12 11 .522 2
Brewers 11 14 .440 4
Reds 7 18 .280 8
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Dodgers 16 9 .640
Padres1 14 11 .560 2
Rangers 11 14 .440 5
Padres2 8 15 .348 7
Mariners 8 16 .333
Royals 7 15 .318

___

Thursday’s Games

Angels 1, Cubs2 0

Angels at Cubs2, cancelled

Reds 7, Brewers 6

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Indians2 4, Cubs1 2

White Sox 8, Indians1 3

Athletics 4, Diamondbacks 3

Mariners 3, Royals 2

Dodgers 7, Rangers 2

Friday’s Games

Dodgers at Mariners, 2 p.m.

        Sign up for the Oct. 10 Ask the CIO: Online Chat with the Education Department's Jason Gray

White Sox at Cubs2, 10 p.m.

Royals at Padres2, 10 p.m.

Brewers at Reds, 10 p.m.

Athletics at Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

Giants Black at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

Rangers at Padres1, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Mariners at White Sox, 10 p.m.

Giants Orange at Indians2, 10 p.m.

Brewers at Padres1, 10 p.m.

Cubs1 at Athletics, 10 p.m.

Reds at Indians1, 10 p.m.

Royals at Rangers, 10 p.m.

Angels at Giants Black, 10 p.m.

Dodgers at Padres2, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech