Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Cubs1 17 8 .680 — Diamondbacks 15 10 .600 2 Athletics 14 11 .560 3 Giants Black 14 11 .560 3 Giants Orange 13 12 .520 4 Angels 8 15 .348 8 Central Division W L Pct. GB Indians1 14 9 .609 — Indians2 15 10 .600 — White Sox 15 11 .577 ½ Cubs2 13 11 .542 1½ Brewers 11 15 .423 4½ Reds 8 18 .308 7½ West Division W L Pct. GB Dodgers 17 9 .654 — Padres1 14 12 .538 3 Rangers 12 14 .462 5 Padres2 9 15 .375 7 Mariners 8 17 .320 8½ Royals 7 16 .304 8½

Saturday’s Games

Mariners at White Sox, 10 p.m.

Giants Orange at Indians2, 10 p.m.

Brewers at Padres1, 10 p.m.

Cubs1 at Athletics, 10 p.m.

Reds at Indians1, 10 p.m.

Royals at Rangers, 10 p.m.

Angels at Giants Black, 10 p.m.

Dodgers at Padres2, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Padres2 at Reds, 8 p.m.

Diamondbacks at Athletics, 10 p.m.

Cubs1 at Angels, 10 p.m.

Indians2 at Cubs2, 10 p.m.

Brewers at Indians1, 10 p.m.

Padres1 at Mariners, 10 p.m.

Padres2 at Reds, 10 p.m.

Giants Black at Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Dodgers at White Sox, 1 p.m.

Cubs2 at Giants Black, 10 p.m.

Indians1 at Cubs1, 10 p.m.

Indians2 at Angels, 10 p.m.

Royals at Padres1, 10 p.m.

Padres2 at Rangers, 10 p.m.

Giants Orange at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

