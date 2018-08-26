Listen Live Sports

Arizona League

August 26, 2018 10:32 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Cubs1 18 8 .692
Diamondbacks 15 10 .600
Giants Black 15 11 .577 3
Athletics 14 12 .538 4
Giants Orange 13 13 .500 5
Angels 8 16 .333 9
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Indians1 15 9 .625
Indians2 16 10 .615
White Sox 16 11 .593 ½
Cubs2 13 11 .542 2
Brewers 11 16 .407
Reds 8 20 .286 9
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Dodgers 18 9 .667
Padres1 15 12 .556 3
Rangers 13 14 .481 5
Padres2 10 16 .385
Mariners 8 18 .308
Royals 7 17 .292

Sunday’s Games

Cubs1 at Angels, 8 p.m.

Indians2 at Cubs2, 8 p.m.

Brewers at Indians1, 8 p.m.

Padres2 4, Reds 0

Diamondbacks at Athletics, 10 p.m.

Padres1 at Mariners, 10 p.m.

Padres2 at Reds, 10 p.m.

Giants Black at Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Dodgers at White Sox, 1 p.m.

Cubs2 at Giants Black, 10 p.m.

Indians1 at Cubs1, 10 p.m.

Indians2 at Angels, 10 p.m.

Royals at Padres1, 10 p.m.

Padres2 at Rangers, 10 p.m.

Giants Orange at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

TBD at TBD, TBD

