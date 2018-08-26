Arizona League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cubs1
|19
|8
|.704
|—
|Diamondbacks
|15
|10
|.600
|3
|Giants Black
|15
|11
|.577
|3½
|Athletics
|14
|12
|.538
|4½
|Giants Orange
|13
|13
|.500
|5½
|Angels
|8
|17
|.320
|10
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Indians1
|16
|9
|.640
|—
|Indians2
|16
|10
|.615
|½
|White Sox
|16
|11
|.593
|1
|Cubs2
|13
|11
|.542
|2½
|Brewers
|11
|17
|.393
|6½
|Reds
|8
|20
|.286
|9½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Dodgers
|18
|9
|.667
|—
|Padres1
|15
|12
|.556
|3
|Rangers
|13
|14
|.481
|5
|Padres2
|10
|16
|.385
|7½
|Mariners
|8
|18
|.308
|9½
|Royals
|7
|17
|.292
|9½
___
Cubs1 7, Angels 1
Indians2 at Cubs2, 8 p.m.
Indians1 12, Brewers 6
Padres2 4, Reds 0
Diamondbacks at Athletics, 10 p.m.
Padres1 at Mariners, 10 p.m.
Padres2 at Reds, 10 p.m.
Giants Black at Giants Orange, 10 p.m.
Dodgers at White Sox, 1 p.m.
Cubs2 at Giants Black, 10 p.m.
Indians1 at Cubs1, 10 p.m.
Indians2 at Angels, 10 p.m.
Royals at Padres1, 10 p.m.
Padres2 at Rangers, 10 p.m.
Giants Orange at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.
TBD at TBD, TBD
