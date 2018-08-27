Arizona League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cubs1
|19
|8
|.704
|—
|Diamondbacks
|15
|10
|.600
|3
|Giants Black
|15
|11
|.577
|3½
|Athletics
|14
|12
|.538
|4½
|Giants Orange
|13
|13
|.500
|5½
|Angels
|8
|17
|.320
|10
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Indians1
|16
|9
|.640
|—
|Indians2
|16
|10
|.615
|½
|White Sox
|16
|11
|.593
|1
|Cubs2
|13
|11
|.542
|2½
|Brewers
|11
|17
|.393
|6½
|Reds
|8
|20
|.286
|9½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Dodgers
|18
|9
|.667
|—
|Padres1
|15
|12
|.556
|3
|Rangers
|13
|14
|.481
|5
|Padres2
|10
|16
|.385
|7½
|Mariners
|8
|18
|.308
|9½
|Royals
|7
|17
|.292
|9½
___
Cubs1 7, Angels 1
Cubs2 10, Indians2 9, 11 innings
Indians1 12, Brewers 6
Padres2 4, Reds 0
Diamondbacks at Athletics, 10 p.m.
Padres1 4, Mariners 1
Padres2 7, Reds 1
Giants Black 6, Giants Orange 2
Dodgers at White Sox, 1 p.m.
Cubs2 at Giants Black, 2 p.m.
Giants Orange at Diamondbacks, 2 p.m.
Indians1 at Cubs1, 8 p.m.
Indians2 at Angels, 8 p.m.
Royals at Padres1, 10 p.m.
Padres2 at Rangers, 10 p.m.
TBD at TBD, TBD
