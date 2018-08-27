Arizona League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cubs1
|19
|8
|.704
|—
|Diamondbacks
|16
|10
|.615
|2½
|Giants Black
|16
|11
|.593
|3
|Athletics
|14
|13
|.519
|5
|Giants Orange
|13
|14
|.481
|6
|Angels
|8
|17
|.320
|10
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Indians1
|16
|9
|.640
|—
|White Sox
|16
|11
|.593
|1
|Indians2
|16
|11
|.593
|1
|Cubs2
|14
|11
|.560
|2
|Brewers
|11
|17
|.393
|6½
|Reds
|8
|21
|.276
|10
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Dodgers
|18
|9
|.667
|—
|Padres1
|16
|12
|.571
|2½
|Rangers
|13
|14
|.481
|5
|Padres2
|11
|16
|.407
|7
|Royals
|7
|17
|.292
|9½
|Mariners
|8
|19
|.296
|10
___
Cubs1 7, Angels 1
Cubs2 10, Indians2 9, 11 innings
Indians1 12, Brewers 6
Padres2 4, Reds 0
Diamondbacks 8, Athletics 1
Padres1 4, Mariners 1
Padres2 7, Reds 1
Giants Black 6, Giants Orange 2
Dodgers at White Sox, 1 p.m.
Cubs2 at Giants Black, 2 p.m.
Giants Orange at Diamondbacks, 2 p.m.
Indians1 at Cubs1, 8 p.m.
Indians2 at Angels, 8 p.m.
Royals at Padres1, 10 p.m.
Padres2 at Rangers, 10 p.m.
TBD at TBD, TBD
