Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Cubs1 19 8 .704 — Diamondbacks 16 10 .615 2½ Giants Black 16 11 .593 3 Athletics 14 13 .519 5 Giants Orange 13 14 .481 6 Angels 8 17 .320 10 Central Division W L Pct. GB Indians1 16 9 .640 — White Sox 16 11 .593 1 Indians2 16 11 .593 1 Cubs2 14 11 .560 2 Brewers 11 17 .393 6½ Reds 8 21 .276 10 West Division W L Pct. GB Dodgers 18 9 .667 — Padres1 16 12 .571 2½ Rangers 13 14 .481 5 Padres2 11 16 .407 7 Royals 7 17 .292 9½ Mariners 8 19 .296 10

___

Monday’s Games

Dodgers at White Sox, 1 p.m.

Cubs2 at Giants Black, 2 p.m.

Giants Orange at Diamondbacks, 2 p.m.

Indians1 at Cubs1, 8 p.m.

Indians2 at Angels, 8 p.m.

Royals at Padres1, 10 p.m.

Padres2 at Rangers, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

TBD at TBD, TBD

Wednesday’s Games

TBD at TBD, TBD

