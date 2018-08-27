Arizona League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cubs1
|20
|8
|.714
|—
|Giants Black
|17
|11
|.607
|3
|Diamondbacks
|16
|11
|.593
|3½
|Athletics
|14
|13
|.519
|5½
|Giants Orange
|14
|14
|.500
|6
|Angels
|8
|17
|.320
|10½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Indians1
|16
|10
|.615
|—
|Indians2
|16
|11
|.593
|½
|White Sox
|16
|12
|.571
|1
|Cubs2
|14
|12
|.538
|2
|Brewers
|11
|17
|.393
|6
|Reds
|8
|21
|.276
|9½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Dodgers
|19
|9
|.679
|—
|Padres1
|16
|12
|.571
|3
|Rangers
|13
|14
|.481
|5½
|Padres2
|11
|16
|.407
|7½
|Royals
|7
|17
|.292
|10
|Mariners
|8
|19
|.296
|10½
___
Dodgers 4, White Sox 2
Giants Black 3, Cubs2 2
Giants Orange 4, Diamondbacks 0
Cubs1 3, Indians1 2
Indians2 at Angels, 8 p.m.
Royals at Padres1, 10 p.m.
Padres2 at Rangers, 10 p.m.
TBD at TBD, TBD
TBD at TBD, TBD
