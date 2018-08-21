Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Arizona’s Lee cited for DUI over weekend

August 21, 2018 10:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona sophomore forward Ira Lee was cited for driving under the influence over the weekend.

Lee was cited on Saturday and the incident has been referred to the Arizona dean of students, the school said Tuesday in a release.

The 20-year-old Lee faces charges of “super extreme” DUI for having a blood-alcohol level of 0.20, more than twice the legal limit. He also faces DUI as a minor and misdemeanor charges of failing to yield at an intersection.

Lee played a small role for the Wildcats last season, averaging 2.4 points and 2.3 rebounds per game as a freshman. He was expected to have a larger impact at Arizona this season with Deandre Ayton, Allonzo Trier and Dusan Ristic gone.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech