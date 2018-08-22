Listen Live Sports

Astros 10, Mariners 7

August 22, 2018 7:36 pm
 
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Bregman 3b 4 1 2 1 1 0 .282
Altuve 2b 5 0 2 1 0 1 .328
Correa ss 4 1 0 1 0 0 .253
White dh 5 2 3 2 0 0 .306
Gonzalez lf 5 0 1 0 0 3 .244
Gurriel 1b 4 2 2 0 1 0 .282
Reddick rf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .241
Maldonado c 5 2 3 3 0 0 .226
Kemp cf 4 1 3 1 0 0 .289
Totals 41 10 17 9 2 4
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Haniger cf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .276
Cano 3b-2b 5 0 1 1 0 1 .291
Segura ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .315
Romine ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .204
a-Seager ph-3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .222
Cruz dh 4 2 2 1 0 0 .265
Span lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .278
Healy 1b 4 1 3 1 0 1 .246
Gamel rf 2 1 0 0 1 1 .292
Zunino c 2 0 0 1 1 1 .192
Gordon 2b-ss 3 1 1 1 0 0 .273
Totals 33 7 9 7 2 8
Houston 210 510 001—10 17 1
Seattle 000 115 000— 7 9 0

a-flied out for Romine in the 7th.

E_Gonzalez (9). LOB_Houston 7, Seattle 5. 2B_Gurriel (27), Maldonado (18), Cano (13), Cruz (15), Gordon (15). 3B_White (2). HR_Maldonado (8), off Rumbelow; White (8), off Warren; Cruz (31), off Morton; Haniger (20), off Smith. RBIs_Bregman (78), Altuve (47), Correa (55), White 2 (17), Maldonado 3 (41), Kemp (26), Haniger 2 (81), Cano (27), Cruz (79), Healy (62), Zunino (39), Gordon (25). SB_Altuve (15). SF_Correa, Zunino, Gordon.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (Altuve, Correa, Gurriel, Maldonado); Seattle 3 (Zunino, Romine 2). RISP_Houston 5 for 14; Seattle 4 for 6.

Runners moved up_Reddick. GIDP_Altuve, Maldonado, Gamel.

DP_Houston 1 (Bregman, Correa, Gurriel); Seattle 2 (Romine, Gordon, Healy), (Romine, Gordon, Healy).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Morton, W, 13-3 5 7 6 6 1 7 91 3.05
Smith 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 8 3.57
Sipp, H, 6 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 2.03
Pressly, H, 11 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 3.14
Rondon, H, 4 1 1 0 0 1 0 11 2.27
Osuna, S, 10-11 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 2.82
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gonzales, L, 12-9 3 11 8 8 0 3 61 4.32
Rumbelow 3 3 1 1 1 1 49 6.75
Duke 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 11 4.30
Warren 1 3 1 1 0 0 26 2.79
Elias 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 4.08

Gonzales pitched to 6 batters in the 4th.

Morton pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Smith 3-3, Rumbelow 2-1, Elias 1-0. HBP_Morton 2 (Haniger,Gamel). WP_Gonzales, Elias.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Mike Winters.

T_3:13. A_31,062 (47,943).

