Astros 11, Athletics 4

August 27, 2018 11:42 pm
 
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Martini lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .263
Chapman 3b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .284
Lowrie 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .273
Davis dh 3 1 0 0 1 2 .254
Olson 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .238
Piscotty rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .260
Semien ss 4 1 1 2 0 2 .260
Lucroy c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .248
Laureano cf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .283
Totals 32 4 6 4 2 11
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Springer cf 3 2 1 1 2 1 .249
Bregman 3b 5 2 4 4 0 0 .289
Altuve 2b 4 1 2 1 1 0 .332
Correa ss 5 1 1 0 0 1 .252
Gonzalez lf 4 2 3 1 1 0 .254
White 1b 4 1 2 4 1 0 .306
Gattis dh 5 0 1 0 0 1 .232
Reddick rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .247
Maldonado c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .224
Totals 38 11 16 11 5 4
Oakland 022 000 000— 4 6 1
Houston 005 000 06x—11 16 0

E_Martini (2). LOB_Oakland 3, Houston 8. 2B_Chapman (32), Laureano (2), Springer (23), Bregman (41), Altuve (26), Gonzalez (21). HR_Semien (11), off Cole; Chapman (21), off Cole; Bregman (25), off Trivino; White (9), off Pagan. RBIs_Chapman 2 (52), Semien 2 (48), Springer (60), Bregman 4 (83), Altuve (50), Gonzalez (58), White 4 (23).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 2 (Olson, Semien); Houston 3 (Gattis 2, Reddick). RISP_Oakland 1 for 6; Houston 6 for 12.

GIDP_Piscotty, Altuve.

DP_Oakland 1 (Chapman, Lowrie, Olson); Houston 1 (Bregman, Altuve, White).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Anderson, L, 3-4 2 2-3 7 5 5 0 1 49 4.02
Petit 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 9 3.36
Mengden 4 4 0 0 2 2 64 4.28
Trivino 1-3 2 4 4 2 1 17 2.29
Pagan 2-3 1 2 2 1 0 23 4.00
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cole, W, 12-5 6 4 4 4 2 8 96 2.85
McHugh, H, 7 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 1.65
Pressly, H, 13 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 3.03
Smith 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 3.38

Inherited runners-scored_Petit 1-1, Pagan 1-0. WP_Cole.

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, John Tumpane.

T_3:16. A_43,171 (41,168).

