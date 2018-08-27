Astros 11, Athletics 4

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Martini lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.263
|Chapman 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.284
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Davis dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.254
|Olson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.238
|Piscotty rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Semien ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.260
|Lucroy c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Laureano cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Totals
|32
|4
|6
|4
|2
|11
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.249
|Bregman 3b
|5
|2
|4
|4
|0
|0
|.289
|Altuve 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.332
|Correa ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Gonzalez lf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.254
|White 1b
|4
|1
|2
|4
|1
|0
|.306
|Gattis dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Reddick rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Maldonado c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Totals
|38
|11
|16
|11
|5
|4
|Oakland
|022
|000
|000—
|4
|6
|1
|Houston
|005
|000
|06x—11
|16
|0
E_Martini (2). LOB_Oakland 3, Houston 8. 2B_Chapman (32), Laureano (2), Springer (23), Bregman (41), Altuve (26), Gonzalez (21). HR_Semien (11), off Cole; Chapman (21), off Cole; Bregman (25), off Trivino; White (9), off Pagan. RBIs_Chapman 2 (52), Semien 2 (48), Springer (60), Bregman 4 (83), Altuve (50), Gonzalez (58), White 4 (23).
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 2 (Olson, Semien); Houston 3 (Gattis 2, Reddick). RISP_Oakland 1 for 6; Houston 6 for 12.
GIDP_Piscotty, Altuve.
DP_Oakland 1 (Chapman, Lowrie, Olson); Houston 1 (Bregman, Altuve, White).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson, L, 3-4
|2
|2-3
|7
|5
|5
|0
|1
|49
|4.02
|Petit
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.36
|Mengden
|4
|4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|64
|4.28
|Trivino
|1-3
|2
|4
|4
|2
|1
|17
|2.29
|Pagan
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|23
|4.00
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole, W, 12-5
|6
|4
|4
|4
|2
|8
|96
|2.85
|McHugh, H, 7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|1.65
|Pressly, H, 13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.03
|Smith
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.38
Inherited runners-scored_Petit 1-1, Pagan 1-0. WP_Cole.
Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, John Tumpane.
T_3:16. A_43,171 (41,168).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.