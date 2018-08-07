Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Astros 2, Giants 1

August 7, 2018 6:57 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Houston San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Bregman ss 5 0 1 0 McCtchn rf 3 0 0 0
M.Gnzal lf-2b 4 1 1 0 Posey 1b 3 0 0 0
Gurriel 2b-1b 4 0 1 0 Lngoria 3b 4 0 0 0
White 1b 4 1 2 2 B.Crwfr ss 4 1 1 0
McHugh p 0 0 0 0 Hundley c 4 0 0 0
Pressly p 0 0 0 0 Slater lf 2 0 1 0
Rondon p 0 0 0 0 d’Arnud 2b 2 0 1 1
Reddick rf 4 0 1 0 Hanson ph-2b 2 0 1 0
Stassi c 3 0 1 0 Duggar cf 4 0 0 0
J.Davis 3b 4 0 0 0 Bmgrner p 2 0 0 0
Mrsnick cf 3 0 2 0 Pence ph 1 0 0 0
Keuchel p 2 0 0 0 Black p 0 0 0 0
Gattis ph 1 0 0 0 Watson p 0 0 0 0
Sipp p 0 0 0 0
J.Smith p 0 0 0 0
Fisher lf 1 0 0 0
Totals 35 2 9 2 Totals 31 1 4 1
Houston 000 000 020—2
San Francisco 010 000 000—1

LOB_Houston 9, San Francisco 7. 2B_M.Gonzalez (16), Marisnick (6), B.Crawford (25). 3B_White (1), Reddick (2), Hanson (3). HR_White (4). SB_Gurriel (4), Reddick (6), Marisnick (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Keuchel 6 3 1 1 2 5
Sipp 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Smith W,4-1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
McHugh H,5 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Pressly H,9 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Rondon S,13-16 1 0 0 0 1 2
San Francisco
Bumgarner 7 5 0 0 3 7
Black L,1-1 BS,1 1 3 2 2 0 2
Watson 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Keuchel (Slater). WP_Bumgarner.

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Jeff Kellogg; Second, James Hoye; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

Advertisement

T_3:02. A_41,613 (41,915).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech