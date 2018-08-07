Astros 2, Giants 1

|Houston
|San Francisco
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Bregman ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|McCtchn rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Gnzal lf-2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Posey 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel 2b-1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Lngoria 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|White 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|B.Crwfr ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|McHugh p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hundley c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pressly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Slater lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Rondon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|d’Arnud 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Reddick rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hanson ph-2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Stassi c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Duggar cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Davis 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bmgrner p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mrsnick cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Pence ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Keuchel p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Black p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gattis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Watson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sipp p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fisher lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|2
|9
|2
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|Houston
|000
|000
|020—2
|San Francisco
|010
|000
|000—1
LOB_Houston 9, San Francisco 7. 2B_M.Gonzalez (16), Marisnick (6), B.Crawford (25). 3B_White (1), Reddick (2), Hanson (3). HR_White (4). SB_Gurriel (4), Reddick (6), Marisnick (4).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Houston
|Keuchel
|6
|3
|1
|1
|2
|5
|Sipp
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Smith W,4-1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|McHugh H,5
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pressly H,9
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rondon S,13-16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|San Francisco
|Bumgarner
|7
|5
|0
|0
|3
|7
|Black L,1-1 BS,1
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Watson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by Keuchel (Slater). WP_Bumgarner.
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Jeff Kellogg; Second, James Hoye; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T_3:02. A_41,613 (41,915).
