Athletics 3, Dodgers 2

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Pederson lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .256 Machado 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .308 Turner dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .262 Grandal c 3 1 1 1 1 2 .256 Dozier 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .230 Bellinger cf 4 1 2 0 0 2 .244 Puig rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .269 Muncy 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .253 Taylor ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .253 Totals 34 2 7 2 2 11

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Semien ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .257 Chapman 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .270 Lowrie 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .265 Davis dh 4 1 1 1 0 0 .256 Canha lf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .256 a-Martini ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .280 Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .235 Piscotty rf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .253 Laureano cf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .333 Lucroy c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .243 Totals 33 3 8 3 0 2

Los Angeles 000 010 100—2 7 0 Oakland 000 200 01x—3 8 0

a-struck out for Canha in the 8th.

LOB_Los Angeles 7, Oakland 6. 2B_Machado (25). HR_Grandal (20), off Fiers. RBIs_Grandal (57), Taylor (51), Davis (89), Piscotty (52), Laureano (3). SB_Machado (11), Grandal (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Dozier 3, Taylor 2); Oakland 2 (Olson, Lucroy). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 7; Oakland 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Muncy 2.

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kershaw 6 6 2 2 0 1 97 2.58 Chargois, L, 2-3 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 27 3.45 Floro 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 12 2.54 Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Fiers 5 1-3 4 1 1 0 8 78 3.40 Trivino, BS, 3-7 1 2-3 2 1 1 1 0 25 1.29 Familia, W, 7-4 1 1 0 0 0 2 22 2.31 Treinen, S, 29-33 1 0 0 0 1 1 18 0.93

Inherited runners-scored_Floro 2-0, Trivino 1-0. PB_Lucroy (7).

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Mike Winters; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_3:00. A_32,062 (46,765).

