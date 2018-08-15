Athletics 3, Mariners 2

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Haniger rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.279
|Cano 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Segura ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.309
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.268
|Span lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Seager 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Zunino c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.201
|Maybin cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.253
|Gordon 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Totals
|34
|2
|9
|2
|0
|7
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.265
|Chapman 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.280
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.273
|Davis dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.257
|Canha 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|a-Olson ph-1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.236
|Pinder lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Piscotty rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Lucroy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Laureano cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|Totals
|30
|3
|8
|3
|3
|5
|Seattle
|100
|010
|000—2
|9
|0
|Oakland
|102
|000
|00x—3
|8
|0
a-grounded out for Canha in the 1st.
LOB_Seattle 5, Oakland 6. 2B_Haniger (26), Span (17), Zunino (10), Chapman (27), Piscotty (30), Olson (23). HR_Maybin (4), off Fiers; Semien (10), off Paxton; Lowrie (19), off Hernandez. RBIs_Cruz (77), Maybin (23), Semien (45), Lowrie 2 (76). CS_Gordon (9).
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (Zunino 2, Gordon); Oakland 4 (Lowrie, Pinder, Piscotty, Lucroy). RISP_Seattle 1 for 8; Oakland 0 for 9.
Runners moved up_Cano, Seager, Chapman, Lowrie. GIDP_Segura, Chapman, Olson.
DP_Seattle 2 (Gordon, Segura, Cano), (Seager, Gordon, Cano); Oakland 1 (Chapman, Lowrie, Olson).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Paxton
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|3.68
|Hernandez, L, 8-11
|5
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|2
|2
|87
|5.62
|Vincent
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|4.42
|Warren
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|2.78
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fiers, W, 8-6
|6
|6
|2
|2
|0
|5
|78
|3.38
|Buchter, H, 11
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3.46
|Petit, H, 12
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3.19
|Rodney, H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.89
|Treinen, S, 32-36
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|0.89
Inherited runners-scored_Hernandez 1-0.
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Gary Cederstrom.
T_2:28. A_17,419 (46,765).
