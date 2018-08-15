Athletics 3, Mariners 2

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Haniger rf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .279 Cano 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .286 Segura ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .309 Cruz dh 4 0 1 1 0 1 .268 Span lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .280 Seager 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .227 Zunino c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .201 Maybin cf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .253 Gordon 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .278 Totals 34 2 9 2 0 7

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Semien ss 4 1 2 1 0 0 .265 Chapman 3b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .280 Lowrie 2b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .273 Davis dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .257 Canha 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .256 a-Olson ph-1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .236 Pinder lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .249 Piscotty rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .253 Lucroy c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .240 Laureano cf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .261 Totals 30 3 8 3 3 5

Seattle 100 010 000—2 9 0 Oakland 102 000 00x—3 8 0

a-grounded out for Canha in the 1st.

LOB_Seattle 5, Oakland 6. 2B_Haniger (26), Span (17), Zunino (10), Chapman (27), Piscotty (30), Olson (23). HR_Maybin (4), off Fiers; Semien (10), off Paxton; Lowrie (19), off Hernandez. RBIs_Cruz (77), Maybin (23), Semien (45), Lowrie 2 (76). CS_Gordon (9).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (Zunino 2, Gordon); Oakland 4 (Lowrie, Pinder, Piscotty, Lucroy). RISP_Seattle 1 for 8; Oakland 0 for 9.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Cano, Seager, Chapman, Lowrie. GIDP_Segura, Chapman, Olson.

DP_Seattle 2 (Gordon, Segura, Cano), (Seager, Gordon, Cano); Oakland 1 (Chapman, Lowrie, Olson).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Paxton 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 13 3.68 Hernandez, L, 8-11 5 2-3 5 2 2 2 2 87 5.62 Vincent 1 0 0 0 0 1 6 4.42 Warren 1 1 0 0 1 1 14 2.78 Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Fiers, W, 8-6 6 6 2 2 0 5 78 3.38 Buchter, H, 11 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 3.46 Petit, H, 12 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 3.19 Rodney, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 2.89 Treinen, S, 32-36 1 2 0 0 0 1 9 0.89

Inherited runners-scored_Hernandez 1-0.

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Gary Cederstrom.

T_2:28. A_17,419 (46,765).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.