Athletics 3, Mariners 2

August 15, 2018 12:49 am
 
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Haniger rf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .279
Cano 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .286
Segura ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .309
Cruz dh 4 0 1 1 0 1 .268
Span lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .280
Seager 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .227
Zunino c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .201
Maybin cf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .253
Gordon 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .278
Totals 34 2 9 2 0 7
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Semien ss 4 1 2 1 0 0 .265
Chapman 3b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .280
Lowrie 2b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .273
Davis dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .257
Canha 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .256
a-Olson ph-1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .236
Pinder lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .249
Piscotty rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .253
Lucroy c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .240
Laureano cf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .261
Totals 30 3 8 3 3 5
Seattle 100 010 000—2 9 0
Oakland 102 000 00x—3 8 0

a-grounded out for Canha in the 1st.

LOB_Seattle 5, Oakland 6. 2B_Haniger (26), Span (17), Zunino (10), Chapman (27), Piscotty (30), Olson (23). HR_Maybin (4), off Fiers; Semien (10), off Paxton; Lowrie (19), off Hernandez. RBIs_Cruz (77), Maybin (23), Semien (45), Lowrie 2 (76). CS_Gordon (9).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (Zunino 2, Gordon); Oakland 4 (Lowrie, Pinder, Piscotty, Lucroy). RISP_Seattle 1 for 8; Oakland 0 for 9.

Runners moved up_Cano, Seager, Chapman, Lowrie. GIDP_Segura, Chapman, Olson.

DP_Seattle 2 (Gordon, Segura, Cano), (Seager, Gordon, Cano); Oakland 1 (Chapman, Lowrie, Olson).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Paxton 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 13 3.68
Hernandez, L, 8-11 5 2-3 5 2 2 2 2 87 5.62
Vincent 1 0 0 0 0 1 6 4.42
Warren 1 1 0 0 1 1 14 2.78
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Fiers, W, 8-6 6 6 2 2 0 5 78 3.38
Buchter, H, 11 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 3.46
Petit, H, 12 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 3.19
Rodney, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 2.89
Treinen, S, 32-36 1 2 0 0 0 1 9 0.89

Inherited runners-scored_Hernandez 1-0.

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Gary Cederstrom.

T_2:28. A_17,419 (46,765).

