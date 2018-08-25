Listen Live Sports

Athletics 6, Twins 2

August 25, 2018 10:44 pm
 
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Semien ss 4 0 0 0 1 1 .263
Chapman 3b 4 0 3 0 1 1 .278
Lowrie 2b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .272
Davis dh 5 0 0 0 0 2 .256
Piscotty rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .255
Pinder lf 4 2 3 0 0 0 .254
Canha 1b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .247
Olson 1b 1 1 1 1 0 0 .239
Laureano cf 2 1 1 1 2 0 .304
Lucroy c 4 1 2 4 0 0 .247
Totals 36 6 12 6 4 6
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Mauer 1b 5 0 2 0 0 2 .276
Forsythe 2b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .250
Rosario lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .289
Polanco ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .269
Kepler cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .231
Sano 3b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .211
Cave rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .265
Austin dh 4 1 2 1 0 0 .245
Astudillo c 2 0 1 0 0 0 .286
a-Grossman ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .255
Totals 34 2 8 2 2 10
Oakland 010 300 020—6 12 0
Minnesota 000 100 100—2 8 0

a-grounded out for Astudillo in the 9th.

LOB_Oakland 7, Minnesota 8. 2B_Laureano (1), Olson (29). HR_Lucroy (3), off Gonsalves; Sano (12), off Fiers; Austin (12), off Trivino. RBIs_Laureano (10), Lucroy 4 (45), Olson (61), Sano (39), Austin (30). CS_Semien (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Semien 2, Lucroy); Minnesota 3 (Rosario 2, Polanco). RISP_Oakland 3 for 5; Minnesota 0 for 4.

GIDP_Lowrie, Astudillo.

DP_Oakland 1 (Semien, Lowrie, Canha); Minnesota 1 (Polanco, Forsythe, Mauer).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Fiers, W, 10-6 5 2-3 5 1 1 2 7 100 3.15
Trivino, H, 18 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 13 1.72
Buchter 0 1 0 0 0 0 3 3.18
Familia, H, 4 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 16 2.78
Treinen 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 0.98
Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gonsalves, L, 0-2 5 7 4 4 4 2 90 11.37
Busenitz 2 1 0 0 0 1 28 4.26
Moya 1 3 2 2 0 0 19 4.50
May 1 1 0 0 0 3 27 2.31

Buchter pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Trivino 1-0, Buchter 1-0, Familia 2-0. HBP_Trivino (Astudillo). WP_Fiers.

Umpires_Home, Mike Winters; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_3:10. A_28,772 (38,649).

