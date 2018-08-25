Athletics 6, Twins 2

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.263
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|1
|1
|.278
|Lowrie 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Davis dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|Piscotty rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Pinder lf
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Canha 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Olson 1b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.239
|Laureano cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.304
|Lucroy c
|4
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.247
|Totals
|36
|6
|12
|6
|4
|6
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mauer 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.276
|Forsythe 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.250
|Rosario lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.289
|Polanco ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.269
|Kepler cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Sano 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.211
|Cave rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.265
|Austin dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.245
|Astudillo c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|a-Grossman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Totals
|34
|2
|8
|2
|2
|10
|Oakland
|010
|300
|020—6
|12
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|100
|100—2
|8
|0
a-grounded out for Astudillo in the 9th.
LOB_Oakland 7, Minnesota 8. 2B_Laureano (1), Olson (29). HR_Lucroy (3), off Gonsalves; Sano (12), off Fiers; Austin (12), off Trivino. RBIs_Laureano (10), Lucroy 4 (45), Olson (61), Sano (39), Austin (30). CS_Semien (6).
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Semien 2, Lucroy); Minnesota 3 (Rosario 2, Polanco). RISP_Oakland 3 for 5; Minnesota 0 for 4.
GIDP_Lowrie, Astudillo.
DP_Oakland 1 (Semien, Lowrie, Canha); Minnesota 1 (Polanco, Forsythe, Mauer).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fiers, W, 10-6
|5
|2-3
|5
|1
|1
|2
|7
|100
|3.15
|Trivino, H, 18
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|1.72
|Buchter
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3.18
|Familia, H, 4
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.78
|Treinen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.98
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonsalves, L, 0-2
|5
|7
|4
|4
|4
|2
|90
|11.37
|Busenitz
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|28
|4.26
|Moya
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|19
|4.50
|May
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|27
|2.31
Buchter pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Trivino 1-0, Buchter 1-0, Familia 2-0. HBP_Trivino (Astudillo). WP_Fiers.
Umpires_Home, Mike Winters; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T_3:10. A_28,772 (38,649).
