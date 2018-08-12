Athletics 7, Angels 0

Oakland Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Semien ss 5 3 3 4 K.Clhun rf 4 0 0 0 M.Chpmn 3b 5 1 2 1 Upton lf 3 0 1 0 Lowrie 2b 4 0 1 0 J.Marte lf 1 0 0 0 K.Davis dh 5 1 2 2 Ohtani dh 4 0 1 0 Canha 1b 2 0 1 0 Pujols 1b 3 0 1 0 M.Olson ph-1b 3 0 0 0 Frnndez 1b 1 0 1 0 Pscotty rf 5 1 3 0 Simmons ss 3 0 0 0 Pinder lf 3 0 0 0 Fltcher 2b 4 0 0 0 Lureano cf 4 0 0 0 Cowart 3b 3 0 1 0 Lucroy c 4 1 2 0 Briceno c 4 0 0 0 Yng Jr. cf 1 0 0 0 Totals 40 7 14 7 Totals 31 0 5 0

Oakland 131 200 000—7 Los Angeles 000 000 000—0

E_Semien (19). DP_Oakland 2, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Oakland 9, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Semien (26), Upton (14), Cowart (4). HR_Semien 2 (9), K.Davis (34).

IP H R ER BB SO Oakland Jackson W,4-2 7 1-3 3 0 0 3 6 Buchter 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 Pagan 1 2 0 0 0 0 Los Angeles Skaggs L,8-8 3 1-3 10 7 7 1 5 Robles 1 2-3 3 0 0 0 0 Jerez 1 0 0 0 1 1 Ramirez 2 0 0 0 1 1 Arcia 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_by Pagan (Simmons). WP_Jackson, Jerez.

Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Chris Segal.

T_3:08. A_39,425 (45,050).

