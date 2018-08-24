Athletics 7, Twins 1

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Martini lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.276
|Chapman 3b
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.273
|Lowrie 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.273
|Davis dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Olson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.237
|Piscotty rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.257
|Semien ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Canha cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Laureano cf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.295
|Lucroy c
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.244
|Totals
|35
|7
|10
|7
|2
|4
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mauer dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Forsythe 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.249
|Rosario lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Polanco ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Sano 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.210
|Austin 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Kepler cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.233
|Garver c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.260
|Grossman rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Totals
|29
|1
|5
|1
|3
|8
|Oakland
|000
|110
|032—7
|10
|1
|Minnesota
|000
|100
|000—1
|5
|1
E_Manaea (1), Odorizzi (2). LOB_Oakland 4, Minnesota 7. 2B_Canha (19). HR_Chapman (18), off Drake; Piscotty (17), off Reed; Laureano (3), off Reed. RBIs_Chapman 3 (48), Olson (60), Piscotty (57), Lucroy (41), Laureano (9), Sano (38). SF_Olson, Sano. S_Polanco 2.
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 2 (Forsythe, Austin). RISP_Oakland 2 for 2; Minnesota 0 for 3.
GIDP_Piscotty, Semien.
DP_Minnesota 2 (Polanco, Forsythe, Austin), (Forsythe, Austin).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manaea, W, 12-9
|5
|5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|67
|3.59
|Trivino, H, 17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1.60
|Rodney, H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|24
|2.66
|Familia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|2.86
|Kelley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|2.79
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Odorizzi, L, 5-8
|7
|5
|2
|1
|1
|4
|108
|4.38
|Drake
|1
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|27
|6.21
|Reed
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|26
|4.80
Manaea pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Trivino 1-0. PB_Lucroy (8).
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Mike Winters; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Tim Timmons.
T_3:05. A_22,568 (38,649).
