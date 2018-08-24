Listen Live Sports

Athletics 7, Twins 1

August 24, 2018 11:26 pm
 
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Martini lf 4 1 1 0 1 0 .276
Chapman 3b 5 1 1 3 0 2 .273
Lowrie 2b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .273
Davis dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .259
Olson 1b 3 0 0 1 0 0 .237
Piscotty rf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .257
Semien ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .265
Canha cf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .246
Laureano cf 1 1 1 1 0 0 .295
Lucroy c 4 1 3 1 0 0 .244
Totals 35 7 10 7 2 4
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Mauer dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .275
Forsythe 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .249
Rosario lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .291
Polanco ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .268
Sano 3b 3 0 0 1 0 2 .210
Austin 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .239
Kepler cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .233
Garver c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .260
Grossman rf 3 0 2 0 0 1 .256
Totals 29 1 5 1 3 8
Oakland 000 110 032—7 10 1
Minnesota 000 100 000—1 5 1

E_Manaea (1), Odorizzi (2). LOB_Oakland 4, Minnesota 7. 2B_Canha (19). HR_Chapman (18), off Drake; Piscotty (17), off Reed; Laureano (3), off Reed. RBIs_Chapman 3 (48), Olson (60), Piscotty (57), Lucroy (41), Laureano (9), Sano (38). SF_Olson, Sano. S_Polanco 2.

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 2 (Forsythe, Austin). RISP_Oakland 2 for 2; Minnesota 0 for 3.

GIDP_Piscotty, Semien.

DP_Minnesota 2 (Polanco, Forsythe, Austin), (Forsythe, Austin).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Manaea, W, 12-9 5 5 1 0 1 1 67 3.59
Trivino, H, 17 1 0 0 0 0 0 5 1.60
Rodney, H, 2 1 0 0 0 1 3 24 2.66
Familia 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 2.86
Kelley 1 0 0 0 1 2 18 2.79
Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Odorizzi, L, 5-8 7 5 2 1 1 4 108 4.38
Drake 1 2 3 3 1 0 27 6.21
Reed 1 3 2 2 0 0 26 4.80

Manaea pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Trivino 1-0. PB_Lucroy (8).

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Mike Winters; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_3:05. A_22,568 (38,649).

