Athletics 8, Angels 7

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Martini lf 4 1 2 1 0 2 .276 a-Laureano ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Chapman 3b 3 1 1 1 0 2 .275 Lowrie 2b 4 2 2 2 1 2 .267 Davis dh 3 0 1 1 0 2 .258 Olson 1b 5 1 2 1 0 2 .235 Canha cf-lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .255 Semien ss 4 2 3 1 0 1 .263 Pinder rf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .253 Phegley c 3 1 0 0 0 2 .214 Totals 35 8 12 8 1 16

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Calhoun rf 3 2 1 1 2 0 .213 Upton lf 3 2 2 1 1 0 .261 Ohtani dh 5 0 1 2 0 3 .271 Pujols 1b 5 0 1 1 0 0 .254 Fernandez 3b 5 0 2 1 0 1 .286 Fletcher ss 4 0 1 0 1 2 .256 Cowart 2b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .146 Arcia c 4 2 2 1 0 1 .333 Young Jr. cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .212 Totals 38 7 11 7 4 11

Oakland 300 410 000—8 12 0 Los Angeles 120 011 020—7 11 0

a-struck out for Martini in the 8th.

LOB_Oakland 9, Los Angeles 9. 2B_Lowrie (28), Davis (22), Olson (22), Semien (27), Calhoun (11), Upton (15), Fernandez (3), Fletcher (10), Young Jr. (3). HR_Lowrie (18), off Johnson; Arcia (3), off Petit. RBIs_Martini (9), Chapman (41), Lowrie 2 (70), Davis (93), Olson (55), Semien (44), Pinder (24), Calhoun (47), Upton (68), Ohtani 2 (34), Pujols (57), Fernandez (4), Arcia (13). SB_Upton (6). SF_Chapman, Davis. S_Pinder.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 4 (Chapman, Olson, Pinder 2); Los Angeles 5 (Ohtani 2, Fletcher 2, Cowart). RISP_Oakland 4 for 11; Los Angeles 4 for 13.

Runners moved up_Calhoun. GIDP_Canha.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Fernandez, Cowart, Pujols).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cahill 4 2-3 7 4 4 1 3 87 3.39 Petit 1 1 1 1 0 2 15 3.22 Buchter 0 0 0 0 1 0 7 3.51 Trivino, H, 16 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 14 1.57 Rodney, W, 4-2 1 1 0 0 0 1 22 2.96 Familia, H, 3 1 2 2 2 1 1 22 2.61 Treinen, S, 30-34 1 0 0 0 0 3 11 0.92 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cole 1 1-3 3 3 3 0 3 37 2.95 Alvarez 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 23 2.74 Johnson, L, 4-3 1 3 4 4 0 0 28 3.88 Robles 1 1-3 4 1 1 0 3 29 3.98 Paredes 2 0 0 0 1 2 24 6.87 Jerez 1 0 0 0 0 3 17 0.00 Parker 1 1 0 0 0 2 27 3.23

Buchter pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Petit 1-0, Trivino 1-0. HBP_Cole 2 (Chapman,Canha), Johnson (Phegley), Cahill (Upton), Paredes (Davis), Parker (Semien). WP_Cole, Cahill, Trivino, Rodney.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheurwater; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Eric Cooper.

T_3:49. A_38,364 (45,050).

