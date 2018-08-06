Listen Live Sports

Atlantic League

August 6, 2018 10:32 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 18 9 .667
Lancaster 11 12 .478 5
York 12 14 .462
Southern Maryland 9 15 .375
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset 19 8 .704
Long Island 16 9 .640 2
New Britain 13 13 .500
Pennsylvania 4 22 .154 14½

___

Monday’s Games

New Britain 9, York 8

Long Island 7, Somerset 2

Tuesday’s Games

New Britain at York, 6:30 p.m.

Sugar Land at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Pennsylvania at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Long Island at Somerset, 11:05 a.m.

New Britain at York, 6:30 p.m.

Sugar Land at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Pennsylvania at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

