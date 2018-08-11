Listen Live Sports

Atlantic League

August 11, 2018 1:02 am
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 21 9 .700
York 15 15 .500 6
Lancaster 13 14 .481
Southern Maryland 9 19 .321 11
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 19 11 .633
Somerset 19 11 .633
New Britain 15 14 .517
Pennsylvania 6 24 .200 13

___

Friday’s Games

Pennsylvania 4, Southern Maryland 3

New Britain 8, Lancaster 5

York 7, Long Island 5

Sugar Land 3, Somerset 2

Saturday’s Games

York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Pennsylvania at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Pennsylvania at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

Lancaster at New Britain, 5:05 p.m.

York at Long Island, 5:05 p.m.

Somerset at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

