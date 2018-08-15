At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land 25 10 .714 — Lancaster 18 14 .563 5½ York 16 18 .471 8½ Southern Maryland 11 20 .355 12 Liberty Division W L Pct. GB Long Island 22 12 .647 — Somerset 20 15 .571 2½ New Britain 16 17 .485 5½ Pennsylvania 6 28 .176 16

___

Wednesday’s Games

New Britain 4, York 3

Southern Maryland 9, Long Island 1

Lancaster 6, Pennsylvania 2

Somerset at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

New Britain at York, 6:30 p.m.

Pennsylvania at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Pennsylvania at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

York at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

