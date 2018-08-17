At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land 26 11 .703 — Lancaster 18 14 .563 5½ York 17 18 .486 8 Southern Maryland 13 20 .394 11 Liberty Division W L Pct. GB Long Island 22 13 .629 — Somerset 21 16 .568 2 New Britain 16 18 .471 5½ Pennsylvania 6 29 .171 16

Thursday’s Games

York 5, New Britain 2

Southern Maryland 4, Pennsylvania 0

Sugar Land 3, Somerset 2

Friday’s Games

Pennsylvania at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

York at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Sugar Land at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Pennsylvania at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

York at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

