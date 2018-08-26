Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Atlantic League

August 26, 2018 1:32 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 30 14 .682
Lancaster 22 18 .550 6
York 22 21 .512
Southern Maryland 16 26 .381 13
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 28 15 .651
Somerset 24 20 .545
New Britain 22 21 .512 6
Pennsylvania 8 37 .178 21

___

Saturday’s Games

York 8, Southern Maryland 2

Lancaster 6, Somerset 4

Long Island 4, Pennsylvania 2

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Sugar Land 2, New Britain 1

Sunday’s Games

Southern Maryland at York, 1 p.m.

Somerset at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

Pennsylvania at Long Island, 5:05 p.m.

New Britain at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

        Will artificial intelligence replace many federal workers?

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech