|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land
|30
|14
|.682
|—
|Lancaster
|22
|19
|.537
|6½
|York
|23
|21
|.523
|7
|Southern Maryland
|16
|27
|.372
|13½
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|29
|15
|.659
|—
|Somerset
|25
|20
|.556
|4½
|New Britain
|22
|21
|.512
|6½
|Pennsylvania
|8
|38
|.174
|22
___
Somerset 6, Lancaster 3
York 10, Southern Maryland 8
Long Island 2, Pennsylvania 1
New Britain at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
York at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Pennsylvania at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
