Atlantic League

August 27, 2018
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 31 14 .689
Lancaster 22 19 .537 7
York 23 21 .523
Southern Maryland 16 27 .372 14
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 29 15 .659
Somerset 25 20 .556
New Britain 22 22 .500 7
Pennsylvania 8 38 .174 22

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

York at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Pennsylvania at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Lancaster at Long Island, 6 p.m.

York at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Pennsylvania at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Lancaster at Long Island, 8:30 p.m.

