At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land 31 14 .689 — Lancaster 23 19 .548 6½ York 23 21 .523 7½ Southern Maryland 16 27 .372 14 Liberty Division W L Pct. GB Long Island 29 16 .644 — Somerset 25 20 .556 4 New Britain 22 22 .500 6½ Pennsylvania 8 38 .174 21½

___

Tuesday’s Games

York 8, New Britain 6

Lancaster 6, Long Island 2

Pennsylvania at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Southern Maryland at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Lancaster at Long Island, 6 p.m.

York at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Pennsylvania at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Lancaster at Long Island, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

York at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Pennsylvania at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.