At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land 31 14 .689 — Lancaster 23 19 .548 6½ York 24 21 .533 7 Southern Maryland 16 27 .372 14 Liberty Division W L Pct. GB Long Island 29 16 .644 — Somerset 25 21 .543 4½ New Britain 22 23 .489 7 Pennsylvania 9 38 .191 21

___

Tuesday’s Games

York 8, New Britain 6

Lancaster 6, Long Island 2

Pennsylvania 3, Somerset 2

Advertisement

Sugar Land 4, Southern Maryland 2

Wednesday’s Games

Lancaster at Long Island, 6 p.m.

York at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Pennsylvania at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Lancaster at Long Island, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

York at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Pennsylvania at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.