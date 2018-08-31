|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land
|33
|15
|.688
|—
|Lancaster
|25
|20
|.556
|6½
|York
|25
|22
|.532
|7½
|Southern Maryland
|17
|29
|.370
|15
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|30
|18
|.625
|—
|Somerset
|27
|21
|.563
|3
|New Britain
|23
|24
|.489
|6½
|Pennsylvania
|9
|40
|.184
|21½
___
Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.
Pennsylvania at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Long Island at York, 1 p.m.
Somerset at New Britain, 1:35 p.m.
Pennsylvania at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.
Lancaster at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
