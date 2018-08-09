Listen Live Sports

Atletico Madrid signs Croatia forward Kalinic from AC Milan

August 9, 2018 12:45 pm
 
MADRID (AP) — Atletico Madrid has signed Croatia forward Nikola Kalinic from AC Milan.

The Spanish club says Kalinic signed a three-year deal.

Kalinic was sent home from the World Cup after he refused to come on as a substitute in the opening game against Nigeria, citing a back problem.

The 30-year-old Kalinic was awarded a silver medal after Croatia lost to France in the final but did not accept it.

Kalinic scored 33 goals in 84 matches for Fiorentina before signing for Milan in 2017. He scored only six times in 41 matches for the Rossoneri last season.

Kalinic has also played for Hajduk Split, NK Istra, HNK Sibenik, Blackburn and Dnipro.

