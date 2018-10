ATP World Tour Rogers Cup Results

By The Associated Press

A U.S. Open Series event Tuesday At Aviva Centre Toronto Purse: $5.32 million (Masters 1000) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles First Round

Karen Khachanov, Russia, def. Filip Krajinovic, Serbia, 6-3, 6-2.

Sam Querrey, United States, def. Adrian Mannarino, France, 6-2, 7-5.

Robin Haase, Netherlands, def. Kei Nishikori, Japan, 7-5, 6-1.

Stan Wawrinka, Switzerland, def. Nick Kyrgios (16), Australia, 1-6, 7-5, 7-5.

Ryan Harrison, United States, def. Mackenzie McDonald, United States, 6-4, 6-2.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greece, def. Damir Dzumhur, Bosnia-Herzegovina, 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Frances Tiafoe, United States, def. Marco Cecchinato, Italy, 7-6 (3), 6-1.

Novak Djokovic (9), Serbia, def. Chung Hyeon, South Korea, 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Fabio Fognini (14), Italy, def. Steve Johnson, United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada, def. Lucas Pouille, France, 6-4, 6-3.

Doubles First Round

Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Alexander Peya, Austria, def. Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Nick Kyrgios, Australia, 6-2, 6-2.

Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Michael Venus, New Zealand, def. Artem Sitak, New Zealand, and Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greece, 6-4, 6-4.

