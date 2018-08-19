Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

ATP World Tour Winston-Salem Open Results

August 19, 2018 10:03 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
A U.S. Open Series event
Sunday
At The Wake Forest Tennis Center
Winston-Salem, N.C.
Purse: $691,415 (WT250)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
First Round

Daniil Medvedev, Russia, def. Mirza Basic, Bosnia and Herzegovina, 6-4, 6-4.

Guillermo Garcia-Lopez, Spain, def. Marcos Baghdatis, Cyprus, 7-6 (2), 6-4.

Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, def. Benoit Paire, France, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Andreas Seppi, Italy, def. Joao Sousa, Portugal, 7-5, 6-4.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, def. Guido Pella, Argentina, 6-4, 6-2.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech