Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

ATP World Tour Winston-Salem Open Results

August 20, 2018 9:35 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
A U.S. Open Series event
Monday
At The Wake Forest Tennis Center
Winston-Salem, N.C.
Purse: $778,070 (WT250)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
First Round

Tennys Sandgren, United States, def. Ricardas Berankis, Lithuania, 6-4, 6-3.

Leonardo Mayer, Argentina, def. Yuichi Sugita, Japan, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Tommy Paul, United States, def. Laslo Djere, Serbia, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Jaume Munar, Spain, def. Brayden Schnur, Canada, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (1).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Taro Daniel, Japan, def. John Millman, Australia, 6-4, 7-6 (7).

Taylor Fritz, United States, de. Malek Jaziri, Tunisia, 6-1, 6-4.

Matteo Berretini, Italy, def. Julien Benneteau, France, 6-3, 6-3.

Franko Skugor, Croatia, def. Pierre-Hugues Herbert, France, 6-2, 6-3.

Horatio Zeballos, Argentina, def. Lukas Lacko, Slokakia, 7-6 (3), 7-5.

Guido Andreozzi, Argentina, def. Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, 6-3, 4-6, 6-0.

        Sign up for the Oct. 10 Ask the CIO: Online Chat with the Education Department's Jason Gray

Ryan Harrison, United States, def. Borna Gojo, Croatia, 6-2, 6-4.

Second Round

Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, def. Marco Cecchinato (4), Italy, 6-3, 6-4.

Nicolas Jarry (14), Chile, def. Andreas Seppi, Italy, 6-4, 6-3.

Doubles
First Round

Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, and Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, def. Nicholas Monroe, United States, and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela, Mexico, 3-6, 7-6 (3), 12-10.

Maximo Gonzalez, Argentina, and Marc Lopez, Spain, def. Roman Jebavy, Czech Republic, and Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, 6-7 (2), 6-3, 11-9.

Robert Lindstedt, Sweden, and Rajeev Ram, United States, def. Dominic Inglot, Britain, and Franko Skugor, Croatia, 6-2, 6-4.

MORE

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech