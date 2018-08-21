Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

ATP World Tour Winston-Salem Open Results

August 21, 2018 9:46 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
A U.S. Open Series event
Tuesday
At The Wake Forest Tennis Center
Winston-Salem, N.C.
Purse: $778,070 (WT250)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
Second Round

Jaume Munar, Spain, def. Andre Rublev (11), Russia, 6-3, 6-2.

Steve Johnston (8), United States, def. Tommy Paul, United States, 7-6 (7), 6-2.

Daniil Medvedev, Russia, def. Alex de Minaur (15), Australia, 6-3, 6-3.

Matteo Berrettini, Italy, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili (10), Georgia, 7-5, 6-3.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Peter Gojowczyk (16), Germany, def. Horatio Zeballos, Argentina, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-1.

Chung Hyeon (6), South Korea, def. Guillermo Garcia-Lopez, Spain, 7-6 (4), 6-2.

Kyle Edmund (3), Britain, def. Leonardo Mayer, Argentina, 6-3, 6-3.

Dominik Koepfer, Germany, def. Tennys Sandgren, United States, 6-2, 7-6 (5).

Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, def. Albert Ramos-Vinloas (13), Spain, 6-1, 6-3.

MORE

        Will artificial intelligence replace many federal workers?

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech