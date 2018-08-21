ATP World Tour Winston-Salem Open Results

|A U.S. Open Series event
|Tuesday
|At The Wake Forest Tennis Center
|Winston-Salem, N.C.
|Purse: $778,070 (WT250)
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Singles
|Second Round
Jaume Munar, Spain, def. Andre Rublev (11), Russia, 6-3, 6-2.
Steve Johnston (8), United States, def. Tommy Paul, United States, 7-6 (7), 6-2.
Daniil Medvedev, Russia, def. Alex de Minaur (15), Australia, 6-3, 6-3.
Matteo Berrettini, Italy, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili (10), Georgia, 7-5, 6-3.
Peter Gojowczyk (16), Germany, def. Horatio Zeballos, Argentina, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-1.
Chung Hyeon (6), South Korea, def. Guillermo Garcia-Lopez, Spain, 7-6 (4), 6-2.
Kyle Edmund (3), Britain, def. Leonardo Mayer, Argentina, 6-3, 6-3.
Dominik Koepfer, Germany, def. Tennys Sandgren, United States, 6-2, 7-6 (5).
Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, def. Albert Ramos-Vinloas (13), Spain, 6-1, 6-3.
