AUTO RACING: Auto Racing Glance

NASCAR

Last race: Kurt Busch won at Bristol, his first victory of 2018.

Next race: Bojangles’ Southern 500, Sept. 2, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, South Carolina.

XFINITY

JOHNSONVILLE 180

Site: Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 1:35 & 3:35 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 12:35 p.m. (NBCSN); race, 3 p.m., NBCSN

Track: Road America (4.04 miles)

Race distance: 182.16 miles, 45 laps.

Last year: Jeremy Clements won from the 12th row, his only victory in 288 career starts.

Last race: Kyle Larson led 202 of 310 laps to take first in Bristol.

Fast facts: Christopher Bell, who finished second last week, maintained his slim lead atop the point race. Bell won three races in a row earlier this year and has four victories overall. Justin Allgaier has won three times. …Elliott Sadler, in his last scheduled full season in NASCAR, has 18 top-10s in 22 races. But he hasn’t won a race in 2018. …Cole Custer also has 18 top-10s without a win. But Custer has claimed four poles.

Next race: Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200, Sept. 1, Darlington Raceway

CAMPING WORLD TRUCK

CHEVROLET SILVERADO 250

Site: Bowmanville, Ontario.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 9:30 & 11:30 a.m., qualifying, 6 p.m. (FS2); Sunday, race, 2:30 p.m., FS1.

Track: Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (circuit, 2.46 miles)

Race distance: 157.37 miles, 64 laps.

Last year: Austin Cindric won from the pole.

Last race: Johnny Sauter won for the fifth time in 2018.

Fast facts: The playoffs begin on Sunday in Canada. Two of the eight postseason drivers will be eliminated after subsequent first-round races at Las Vegas and Talladega. …Sauter now has 12 wins dating back to the start of the 2016 season. He had won just 10 times before then in a truck career that began in 2003. …Canadian Stewart Friesen enters the event with three podium finishes in his last five starts.

Next race: World of Westgate 200, Sept. 16, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas.

VERIZON INDYCAR

BOMMARITO AUTOMOTIVE GROUP 500

Site: Madison, Illinois

Schedule: Friday, practice, 1:15 p.m., qualifying, 5 p.m. (NBCSN), practice, 9 p.m.; Saturday, race, 8 p.m., NBCSN.

Track: Gateway Motorsports Park (oval, 1.25 miles)

Race distance: 310 miles, 248 laps.

Last year: Josef Newgarden won outside of St. Louis on his way to the series championship.

Last race: Alexander Rossi won at Pocono, a race marred by a horrific crash involving Robert Wickens.

Fast facts: IndyCar said on Tuesday that Wickens had titanium rods and screws placed in his spine, but that the severity of his spinal cord injury remained unknown. Wickens is expected to undergo further surgeries to treat broken bones in his lower extremities and right forearm. Wickens, who is in sixth place in the standings, was in stable condition. …Rossi is closing in on Scott Dixon, who just a month ago seemed set to cruise to his fifth title. Rossi has won back-to-back races and is now within 29 points of Dixon.

Next race: Grand Prix of Portland, Sept. 2, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Oregon.

FORMULA ONE

BELGIAN GRAND PRIX

Site: Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 5 a.m. (ESPN2), practice, 9 a.m. (ESPNU); Saturday, practice, 6 a.m. (ESPN2), qualifying, 9 a.m. (ESPN2); Sunday, race, 9 a.m., ESPN2.

Track: Spa-Francorchamps Circuit (4.3 miles)

Race distance: 191.4 miles, 44 laps.

Last year: Lewis Hamilton won the pole and the race.

Last race: Hamilton won in Hungary, extending his lead over Sebastian Vettel to 24 points.

Fast facts: Spa-Francorchamps first hosted a Grand Prix in 1924, and it remains one of the more popular circuits in F1. But just six drivers have won the race more than twice, led by Michael Schumacher (six) and Ayrton Senna (five victories). … Kimi Raikkonen of Ferrari is in third with 146 points, with Valterri Bottas of Mercedes is fourth with 132 points.

Next race: Italian Grand Prix, Sept. 2, Monza Autodrome, Monza, Italy.

NHRA MELLO YELLO DRAG RACING

Last race: Billy Torrence won his first Top Fuel event in Minnesota.

Next race: Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals, Sept. 3, Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis.

OTHER RACES

WORLD OF OUTLAWS: Friday; Rushmore Outlaw Showdown, Black Hills Speedway, Rapid City, South Dakota; Saturday, The Brawl at Big Sky Speedway, Billings, Montana.

