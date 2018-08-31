Listen Live Sports

Away, away: Alabama high school won’t play ‘Dixie’ any more

August 31, 2018 9:25 am
 
ARAB, Ala. (AP) — The fight over Confederate symbolism has landed in an Alabama town where education leaders have banned the high school marching band from playing “Dixie.”

Dozens of opponents of the decision packed a city school board meeting Thursday night in support of the song. They depict it as a town tradition rather than an ode to the days of slavery.

School board members didn’t budge, and opponents say they’ll go to the Arab (AY-rab) City Council. But it’s unclear what might happen next.

University and high school bands across the South played “Dixie” for generations, but the practice waned amid complaints about the song being a painful, racially insensitive reminder of racial oppression.

A high school in Virginia also quit playing “Dixie” this year, prompting complaints like those in Alabama.

