Bart Bryant wins Dick’s Sporting Goods Open _ again

ENDICOTT, N.Y. (AP) — Bart Bryant made a 25-foot birdie putt on the final hole Sunday to win the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open for the second time in six years.

With playing partner Michael Bradley facing a 7-foot birdie putt that he would make, the 55-year-old Bryant rolled in the left-to-right breaking putt for a 7-under 65 and a one-stroke victory.

“It felt good. It really did,” Bryant said. “He hit a great shot in there. He went after the pin, which he had to do. … I gave it a good run. But to make a putt like that to win a tournament, there’s a little bit of luck involved and it was just kind of my day. … I’ve had putts made on me on 18 to lose before, so it’s nice to be on the other end of the stick this time.”

Bradley, the second-round leader, bogeyed the par-4 15th in a 68.

Advertisement

“It was fun. We had a good time,” Bradley said. “He shot 65-65 on the weekend, that’s tough to beat. But I put a little pressure on, I hit a good shot into 18. He made a hell of a putt.”

Also the 2013 winner at En-Joie Golf Club, Bryant made six birdies in a nine-hole stretch from the third to the 11th and had six straight pars before the winning birdie putt on the par-4 18th.

“I played awfully well, I didn’t hit a bad shot today,” Bryant said. “I played conservatively, a little bit conservative coming in, but smart. It got the job done. Very pleased with the way everything went.”

Bryant finished at 16-under 200. The three-time PGA Tour winner’s only senior victories have come at En-Joie, the site of the PGA Tour’s B.C. Open from 1972-2005.

The 52-year-old Bradley is winless on the 50-and-over tour after winning four times on the PGA Tour.

“I played solid, 65-68-68,” Bradley said. “I just got beat.”

Tom Gillis (67) and Marco Dawson (68) tied for third at 13 under, a stroke ahead of Paul Goydos (65), Kenny Perry (67) and Mark Calcavecchia (67).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.