Bayern winger Kingsley Coman out again with ankle injury

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman has been ruled out for several weeks with an ankle injury sustained in Friday’s win over Hoffenheim.

The Frenchman was fouled before halftime in the Bundesliga’s season-opener, and a medical examination determined a syndesmosis ligament tear above his left ankle.

Bayern says, “Coman has to undergo surgery and will be sidelined for a number of weeks.”

The 22-year-old Coman missed the World Cup after incurring a similar injury toward the end of last season.

