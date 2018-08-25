Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bayern winger Kingsley Coman out again with ankle injury

August 25, 2018 7:33 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman has been ruled out for several weeks with an ankle injury sustained in Friday’s win over Hoffenheim.

The Frenchman was fouled before halftime in the Bundesliga’s season-opener, and a medical examination determined a syndesmosis ligament tear above his left ankle.

Bayern says, “Coman has to undergo surgery and will be sidelined for a number of weeks.”

The 22-year-old Coman missed the World Cup after incurring a similar injury toward the end of last season.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech