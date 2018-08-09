Bears-Bengals Stats

Chicago 7 7 6 7—27 Cincinnati 14 9 0 7—30 First Quarter

Cin_Mixon 24 pass from Dalton (J.Brown kick), 8:28.

Chi_Fuller 47 interception return (Parkey kick), 6:33.

Cin_T.Boyd 3 pass from Dalton (Bullock kick), 2:16.

Second Quarter

Chi_Mizzell 1 run (Parkey kick), 10:58.

Cin_FG Bullock 28, 8:09.

Cin_FG J.Brown 24, 1:41.

Cin_FG Bullock 29, :00.

Third Quarter

Chi_FG Parkey 39, 6:16.

Chi_FG Parkey 35, 1:11.

Fourth Quarter

Chi_Ayers 3 run (Parkey kick), 9:26.

Cin_Tate 33 pass from Driskel (Bullock kick), 2:04.

A_35,633.

Chi Cin First downs 25 22 Total Net Yards 423 447 Rushes-yards 25-132 28-144 Passing 291 303 Punt Returns 5-3 3-19 Kickoff Returns 2-44 4-91 Interceptions Ret. 1-47 2-0 Comp-Att-Int 28-43-2 21-36-1 Sacked-Yards Lost 1-8 1-4 Punts 4-41.8 6-40.8 Fumbles-Lost 2-1 0-0 Penalties-Yards 8-85 10-98 Time of Possession 30:50 29:10

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Chicago, Nall 9-95, Mizzell 12-27, Daniel 3-7, Ayers 1-3. Cincinnati, Fejedelem 1-49, Carson 6-24, Bernard 4-23, Hill 3-13, Walton 7-13, Mixon 3-9, Flowers 1-6, Dalton 1-4, Lawry 1-2, J.Williams 1-1.

PASSING_Chicago, Trubisky 2-4-0-4, Daniel 8-12-1-76, Bray 18-27-1-219. Cincinnati, Dalton 6-8-1-103, Barkley 5-13-0-64, Driskel 10-15-0-140.

RECEIVING_Chicago, Gentry 6-54, D.Brown 5-90, Shaheen 3-53, Ayers 3-24, Fowler 2-22, Mizzell 2-11, Wims 2-6, Braunecker 1-20, Nall 1-9, Thompson 1-6, T.Burton 1-5, Miller 1-(minus 1). Cincinnati, Malone 3-41, Uzomah 3-32, Green 2-48, Whitfield 2-32, Erickson 2-14, Hill 2-13, Tate 1-33, J.Williams 1-29, Mixon 1-24, J.Ross 1-20, Franks 1-12, Carson 1-6, T.Boyd 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Chicago, Parkey 52.

