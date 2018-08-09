Bears-Bengals Stats

|Chicago
|7
|7
|6
|7—27
|Cincinnati
|14
|9
|0
|7—30
|First Quarter
Cin_Mixon 24 pass from Dalton (J.Brown kick), 8:28.
Chi_Fuller 47 interception return (Parkey kick), 6:33.
Cin_T.Boyd 3 pass from Dalton (Bullock kick), 2:16.
Chi_Mizzell 1 run (Parkey kick), 10:58.
Cin_FG Bullock 28, 8:09.
Cin_FG J.Brown 24, 1:41.
Cin_FG Bullock 29, :00.
Chi_FG Parkey 39, 6:16.
Chi_FG Parkey 35, 1:11.
Chi_Ayers 3 run (Parkey kick), 9:26.
Cin_Tate 33 pass from Driskel (Bullock kick), 2:04.
A_35,633.
___
|Chi
|Cin
|First downs
|25
|22
|Total Net Yards
|423
|447
|Rushes-yards
|25-132
|28-144
|Passing
|291
|303
|Punt Returns
|5-3
|3-19
|Kickoff Returns
|2-44
|4-91
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-47
|2-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|28-43-2
|21-36-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-8
|1-4
|Punts
|4-41.8
|6-40.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|8-85
|10-98
|Time of Possession
|30:50
|29:10
___
RUSHING_Chicago, Nall 9-95, Mizzell 12-27, Daniel 3-7, Ayers 1-3. Cincinnati, Fejedelem 1-49, Carson 6-24, Bernard 4-23, Hill 3-13, Walton 7-13, Mixon 3-9, Flowers 1-6, Dalton 1-4, Lawry 1-2, J.Williams 1-1.
PASSING_Chicago, Trubisky 2-4-0-4, Daniel 8-12-1-76, Bray 18-27-1-219. Cincinnati, Dalton 6-8-1-103, Barkley 5-13-0-64, Driskel 10-15-0-140.
RECEIVING_Chicago, Gentry 6-54, D.Brown 5-90, Shaheen 3-53, Ayers 3-24, Fowler 2-22, Mizzell 2-11, Wims 2-6, Braunecker 1-20, Nall 1-9, Thompson 1-6, T.Burton 1-5, Miller 1-(minus 1). Cincinnati, Malone 3-41, Uzomah 3-32, Green 2-48, Whitfield 2-32, Erickson 2-14, Hill 2-13, Tate 1-33, J.Williams 1-29, Mixon 1-24, J.Ross 1-20, Franks 1-12, Carson 1-6, T.Boyd 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Chicago, Parkey 52.
