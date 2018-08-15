Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bills claim defensive lineman Havili, sign fullback Rogers

August 15, 2018 5:56 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have claimed defensive lineman Albert Havili off waivers, and also signed fullback Sam Rogers.

Havili was claimed on Wednesday, a day after he was waived by the Los Angeles Chargers. He’s an undrafted rookie free agent, who played college at Eastern Washington.

Rogers has yet to appear in an NFL game since being selected by the Los Angeles Rams in the sixth round of the 2017 draft. He spent last season on the Rams practice squad, and was cut by the team in May.

The Bills freed room on their roster by designating defensive tackle Marquavius Lewis and fullback Zach Olstad as waived/injured.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFLfootball and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech