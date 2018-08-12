Blue Jays 2, Rays 1

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Smith rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Duffy 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.299
|Bauers 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Wendle 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Choi dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.178
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Lowe lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Perez c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.353
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|2
|5
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Granderson rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|a-Pillar ph-cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Travis 2b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.251
|Smoak 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|Grichuk cf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.228
|Hernandez lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.243
|Morales dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Martin 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.201
|Diaz ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Maile c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.236
|Totals
|26
|2
|5
|2
|2
|8
|Tampa Bay
|000
|100
|000—1
|6
|0
|Toronto
|000
|002
|00x—2
|5
|0
a-doubled for Granderson in the 6th.
LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 2. 2B_Perez (3), Martin (7), Diaz (16), Pillar (29). RBIs_Adames (16), Travis (35), Grichuk (43). SB_Adames (5), Travis (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 3 (Smith, Lowe, Perez); Toronto 2 (Granderson, Hernandez). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 7; Toronto 1 for 11.
Runners moved up_Choi, Kiermaier, Smoak, Grichuk. LIDP_Pillar. GIDP_Duffy, Morales.
DP_Tampa Bay 2 (Wendle, Adames, Bauers), (Bauers, Adames); Toronto 1 (Diaz, Travis, Smoak).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Glasnow
|5
|2
|1
|1
|2
|6
|79
|3.97
|Alvarado, L, 1-5, BS, 3-7
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|12
|2.55
|Stanek
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2.45
|Yarbrough
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|4.16
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stroman
|5
|5
|1
|1
|1
|2
|76
|5.03
|Garcia, W, 3-6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|6.10
|Barnes, H, 8
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|19
|4.50
|Clippard, H, 9
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3.76
|Tepera, H, 10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|4.09
|Giles, S, 13-13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|6.11
Glasnow pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Alvarado 1-1, Stanek 2-1, Clippard 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Bill Welke; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Tony Randazzo.
T_2:34. A_33,746 (53,506).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.