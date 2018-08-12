Blue Jays 2, Rays 1

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Smith rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .296 Duffy 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .299 Bauers 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .227 Wendle 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .294 Choi dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .228 Kiermaier cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .178 Adames ss 4 0 2 1 0 1 .250 Lowe lf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .000 Perez c 3 0 2 0 0 0 .353 Totals 32 1 6 1 2 5

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Granderson rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .233 a-Pillar ph-cf 2 1 1 0 0 0 .246 Travis 2b 3 0 2 1 0 0 .251 Smoak 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .258 Grichuk cf-rf 3 0 0 1 0 2 .228 Hernandez lf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .243 Morales dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .243 Martin 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .201 Diaz ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .263 Maile c 2 1 0 0 1 1 .236 Totals 26 2 5 2 2 8

Tampa Bay 000 100 000—1 6 0 Toronto 000 002 00x—2 5 0

a-doubled for Granderson in the 6th.

LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 2. 2B_Perez (3), Martin (7), Diaz (16), Pillar (29). RBIs_Adames (16), Travis (35), Grichuk (43). SB_Adames (5), Travis (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 3 (Smith, Lowe, Perez); Toronto 2 (Granderson, Hernandez). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 7; Toronto 1 for 11.

Runners moved up_Choi, Kiermaier, Smoak, Grichuk. LIDP_Pillar. GIDP_Duffy, Morales.

DP_Tampa Bay 2 (Wendle, Adames, Bauers), (Bauers, Adames); Toronto 1 (Diaz, Travis, Smoak).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Glasnow 5 2 1 1 2 6 79 3.97 Alvarado, L, 1-5, BS, 3-7 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 12 2.55 Stanek 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 2.45 Yarbrough 2 1 0 0 0 1 20 4.16 Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Stroman 5 5 1 1 1 2 76 5.03 Garcia, W, 3-6 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 6.10 Barnes, H, 8 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 19 4.50 Clippard, H, 9 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 3.76 Tepera, H, 10 1 0 0 0 0 0 5 4.09 Giles, S, 13-13 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 6.11

Glasnow pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Alvarado 1-1, Stanek 2-1, Clippard 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Bill Welke; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Tony Randazzo.

T_2:34. A_33,746 (53,506).

