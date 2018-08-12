Listen Live Sports

Blue Jays 2, Rays 1

August 12, 2018 3:57 pm
 
Tampa Bay Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
M.Smith rf 4 0 0 0 Grndrsn rf 2 0 0 0
M.Duffy 3b 3 0 0 0 Pillar ph-cf 2 1 1 0
Bauers 1b 4 0 0 0 D.Trvis 2b 3 0 2 1
Wendle 2b 4 1 1 0 Smoak 1b 3 0 0 0
Choi dh 4 0 1 0 Grichuk cf-rf 3 0 0 1
Krmaier cf 4 0 0 0 T.Hrnnd lf 2 0 0 0
Adames ss 4 0 2 1 Morales dh 3 0 0 0
Lowe lf 2 0 0 0 R.Mrtin 3b 3 0 1 0
M.Perez c 3 0 2 0 A.Diaz ss 3 0 1 0
Maile c 2 1 0 0
Totals 32 1 6 1 Totals 26 2 5 2
Tampa Bay 000 100 000—1
Toronto 000 002 00x—2

DP_Tampa Bay 2, Toronto 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 2. 2B_M.Perez (3), Pillar (29), R.Martin (7), A.Diaz (16). SB_Adames (5), D.Travis (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Glasnow 5 2 1 1 2 6
Alvarado L,1-5 BS,3 1-3 2 1 1 0 1
Stanek 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Yarbrough 2 1 0 0 0 1
Toronto
Stroman 5 5 1 1 1 2
Garcia W,3-6 1 0 0 0 0 2
Barnes H,8 2-3 1 0 0 1 0
Clippard H,9 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Tepera H,10 1 0 0 0 0 0
Giles S,13-13 1 0 0 0 0 1

Glasnow pitched to 1 batter in the 6th

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Bill Welke; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Tony Randazzo.

T_2:34. A_33,746 (53,506).

