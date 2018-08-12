Blue Jays 2, Rays 1

Tampa Bay Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi M.Smith rf 4 0 0 0 Grndrsn rf 2 0 0 0 M.Duffy 3b 3 0 0 0 Pillar ph-cf 2 1 1 0 Bauers 1b 4 0 0 0 D.Trvis 2b 3 0 2 1 Wendle 2b 4 1 1 0 Smoak 1b 3 0 0 0 Choi dh 4 0 1 0 Grichuk cf-rf 3 0 0 1 Krmaier cf 4 0 0 0 T.Hrnnd lf 2 0 0 0 Adames ss 4 0 2 1 Morales dh 3 0 0 0 Lowe lf 2 0 0 0 R.Mrtin 3b 3 0 1 0 M.Perez c 3 0 2 0 A.Diaz ss 3 0 1 0 Maile c 2 1 0 0 Totals 32 1 6 1 Totals 26 2 5 2

Tampa Bay 000 100 000—1 Toronto 000 002 00x—2

DP_Tampa Bay 2, Toronto 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 2. 2B_M.Perez (3), Pillar (29), R.Martin (7), A.Diaz (16). SB_Adames (5), D.Travis (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Tampa Bay Glasnow 5 2 1 1 2 6 Alvarado L,1-5 BS,3 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 Stanek 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Yarbrough 2 1 0 0 0 1 Toronto Stroman 5 5 1 1 1 2 Garcia W,3-6 1 0 0 0 0 2 Barnes H,8 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 Clippard H,9 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Tepera H,10 1 0 0 0 0 0 Giles S,13-13 1 0 0 0 0 1

Glasnow pitched to 1 batter in the 6th

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Bill Welke; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Tony Randazzo.

T_2:34. A_33,746 (53,506).

