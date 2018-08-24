Listen Live Sports

Blue Jays 4, Phillies 2

August 24, 2018 10:06 pm
 
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Hernandez 2b 5 1 3 0 0 1 .261
Hoskins lf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .251
Cabrera 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .260
Ramos c 3 0 1 1 0 1 .304
Santana 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .219
Franco dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .276
Herrera cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .266
Kingery ss 3 1 2 1 0 1 .229
a-Williams ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .265
Quinn rf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .346
Totals 35 2 10 2 2 9
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gurriel Jr. ss 4 0 1 1 0 2 .320
Travis 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .231
Smoak 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .251
Morales dh 4 1 1 1 0 1 .260
Grichuk rf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .228
Pillar cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .255
Martin c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .198
Diaz 3b 2 2 1 0 1 0 .255
McKinney lf 1 1 1 2 1 0 .368
Totals 29 4 6 4 3 8
Philadelphia 100 000 100—2 10 1
Toronto 012 010 00x—4 6 0

a-out on fielder’s choice for Kingery in the 9th.

E_Kingery (10). LOB_Philadelphia 9, Toronto 5. 2B_Diaz (17). HR_Kingery (7), off Borucki; Morales (19), off Arrieta; McKinney (2), off Arrieta. RBIs_Ramos (58), Kingery (33), Gurriel Jr. (23), Morales (49), McKinney 2 (7). SB_Kingery (10), Quinn (5). SF_Ramos.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 4 (Hernandez, Hoskins, Cabrera, Franco); Toronto 4 (Smoak, Morales 2, Martin). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 8; Toronto 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Smoak. LIDP_Pillar.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Quinn, Santana).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Arrieta, L, 9-9 6 6 4 4 3 5 101 3.37
Neris 1 0 0 0 0 3 15 5.80
Avilan 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 3.82
Garcia 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 10 4.04
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Borucki, W, 3-3 6 1-3 7 2 2 1 5 103 4.12
Tepera, H, 14 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 8 3.72
Clippard, H, 12 1 1 0 0 0 2 10 3.51
Giles, S, 17-17 1 1 0 0 1 2 29 5.72

Arrieta pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Neris 2-0. HBP_Arrieta (McKinney). WP_Borucki.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Brian Knight; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Gerry Davis.

T_2:43. A_26,292 (53,506).

