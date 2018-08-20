Listen Live Sports

Blue Jays 5, Orioles 3

August 20, 2018 9:53 pm
 
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Mullins cf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .343
Villar 2b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .262
Mancini 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .235
Jones rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .284
Davis dh 3 0 0 1 0 1 .165
Nunez 3b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .246
Beckham ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .224
Gentry lf 4 1 3 0 0 0 .254
Joseph c 4 0 1 1 0 1 .214
Totals 34 3 8 3 3 7
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Granderson lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .238
McKinney lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Pillar cf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .257
Smoak 1b 2 1 0 0 2 1 .255
Morales dh 4 2 2 4 0 1 .252
Grichuk rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .224
Martin 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .202
Jansen c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .381
Diaz ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .254
Urena 2b 2 1 1 0 1 0 .263
Totals 30 5 7 5 4 5
Baltimore 001 002 000—3 8 0
Toronto 000 140 00x—5 7 1

E_Granderson (4). LOB_Baltimore 8, Toronto 5. 2B_Gentry (4), Joseph (12), Pillar 2 (34), Jansen (3), Urena (2). HR_Nunez (3), off Estrada; Morales (15), off Cashner; Morales (16), off Cashner. RBIs_Davis (41), Nunez (9), Joseph (15), Pillar (49), Morales 4 (45). SB_Villar 2 (18). SF_Davis.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 5 (Villar 2, Jones, Nunez, Joseph); Toronto 3 (Morales, Diaz 2). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 7; Toronto 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Mullins, Smoak, Granderson. GIDP_Urena.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Beckham, Mancini).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cashner, L, 4-11 6 7 5 5 3 2 97 4.84
Wright Jr. 1 0 0 0 1 2 17 5.09
Givens 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 4.65
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Estrada, W, 7-9 5 1-3 7 3 3 3 4 97 4.88
Tepera, H, 12 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 15 3.83
Garcia, H, 3 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 5.93
Clippard, H, 11 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.57
Giles, S, 16-16 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 5.87

Inherited runners-scored_Tepera 1-1.

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_2:34. A_25,031 (53,506).

