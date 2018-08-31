Blue Jays 6, Marlins 5

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McKinney lf 5 0 3 0 0 2 .381 Gurriel Jr. ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .293 Morales 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .258 Giles p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Grichuk rf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .245 Pillar cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .253 Jansen c 3 1 1 0 1 1 .333 Diaz 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .253 Travis 2b 3 1 0 1 1 0 .231 Sanchez p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Barnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Granderson ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .245 Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Mayza p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Hernandez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .240 Biagini p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Smoak ph-1b 1 1 1 4 0 0 .251 Totals 34 6 8 6 3 6

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Ortega rf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .275 Barraclough p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Steckenrider p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Anderson 3b 3 2 2 0 2 0 .278 Realmuto c 5 1 1 1 0 0 .285 Dietrich 1b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .270 Rojas 1b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .255 1-Rivera pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .186 Castro 2b 4 1 3 1 1 1 .289 Riddle ss 4 0 1 1 1 0 .226 Dean lf 4 0 0 1 0 1 .204 Sierra cf 4 0 1 0 1 0 .174 Straily p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .161 c-Galloway ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .256 Totals 37 5 12 5 5 3

Toronto 000 001 005—6 8 0 Miami 000 320 000—5 12 0

a-singled for Barnes in the 6th. b-flied out for Mayza in the 8th. c-grounded out for Straily in the 8th. d-homered for Biagini in the 9th.

1-ran for Rojas in the 9th.

LOB_Toronto 5, Miami 12. 2B_McKinney (5), Anderson 2 (30), Castro (27). HR_Smoak (22), off Steckenrider. RBIs_Gurriel Jr. (24), Travis (43), Smoak 4 (68), Realmuto (67), Dietrich (43), Castro (50), Riddle (31), Dean (7). CS_Castro (3). SF_Gurriel Jr..

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Morales, Grichuk); Miami 4 (Dean, Sierra 2, Straily). RISP_Toronto 2 for 6; Miami 4 for 15.

Runners moved up_Morales, Realmuto, Dean, Ortega, Riddle. GIDP_Realmuto.

DP_Toronto 2 (Jansen, Travis), (Gurriel Jr., Travis, Morales).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sanchez 4 1-3 8 5 5 3 2 82 5.22 Barnes 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 13 5.50 Smith 1 1 0 0 1 0 16 8.10 Mayza 1 1 0 0 0 0 18 4.56 Biagini, W, 3-7 1 1 0 0 0 0 20 5.79 Giles, S, 19-19 1 1 0 0 1 1 20 5.62 Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Straily 8 4 1 1 1 4 104 4.13 Barraclough 1-3 2 3 3 1 1 19 4.11 Steckenrider, L, 4-4, BS, 5-7 2-3 2 2 2 1 1 20 4.08

Inherited runners-scored_Barnes 2-0, Steckenrider 3-3. HBP_Smith (Straily), Mayza (Dean). WP_Barraclough.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Mike Winters.

T_3:11. A_8,871 (36,742).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.