Blue Jays 6, Orioles 0

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Mullins cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .310 Villar 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .260 Mancini 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .235 Jones rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .281 Beckham ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .222 Gentry lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .246 Nunez 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .234 Andreoli dh 3 0 1 0 0 1 .273 Wynns c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .267 Totals 29 0 2 0 3 8

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McKinney rf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .333 Travis 2b 4 1 1 3 0 2 .234 Smoak 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .253 Morales dh 4 1 2 1 0 0 .260 Grichuk cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .224 Martin 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Hernandez lf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .239 Jansen c 2 1 0 0 1 0 .348 Urena ss 3 1 1 1 0 1 .273 Totals 30 6 6 5 2 8

Baltimore 000 000 000—0 2 0 Toronto 000 000 15x—6 6 1

E_Hernandez (7). LOB_Baltimore 6, Toronto 2. 2B_Grichuk (21), Urena (3). HR_Morales (18), off Hess; Travis (10), off Castro. RBIs_Travis 3 (40), Morales (48), Urena (4). SB_Andreoli (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 4 (Mancini, Nunez 3); Toronto 1 (Martin). RISP_Baltimore 0 for 6; Toronto 2 for 3.

Runners moved up_Gentry.

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hess, L, 2-8 7 3 1 1 0 7 90 5.50 Castro 0 3 5 5 2 0 22 4.39 Fry 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 2.86 Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pannone, W, 1-0 7 1 0 0 2 3 108 1.59 Tepera, H, 13 1 1 0 0 1 2 23 3.76 Biagini 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 6.00

Castro pitched to 5 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Pannone (Villar). WP_Castro 3.

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_2:37. A_40,595 (53,506).

