...

Blue Jays 6, Orioles 0

August 22, 2018 3:26 pm
 
< a min read
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Mullins cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .310
Villar 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .260
Mancini 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .235
Jones rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .281
Beckham ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .222
Gentry lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .246
Nunez 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .234
Andreoli dh 3 0 1 0 0 1 .273
Wynns c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .267
Totals 29 0 2 0 3 8
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
McKinney rf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .333
Travis 2b 4 1 1 3 0 2 .234
Smoak 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .253
Morales dh 4 1 2 1 0 0 .260
Grichuk cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .224
Martin 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Hernandez lf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .239
Jansen c 2 1 0 0 1 0 .348
Urena ss 3 1 1 1 0 1 .273
Totals 30 6 6 5 2 8
Baltimore 000 000 000—0 2 0
Toronto 000 000 15x—6 6 1

E_Hernandez (7). LOB_Baltimore 6, Toronto 2. 2B_Grichuk (21), Urena (3). HR_Morales (18), off Hess; Travis (10), off Castro. RBIs_Travis 3 (40), Morales (48), Urena (4). SB_Andreoli (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 4 (Mancini, Nunez 3); Toronto 1 (Martin). RISP_Baltimore 0 for 6; Toronto 2 for 3.

Runners moved up_Gentry.

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hess, L, 2-8 7 3 1 1 0 7 90 5.50
Castro 0 3 5 5 2 0 22 4.39
Fry 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 2.86
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pannone, W, 1-0 7 1 0 0 2 3 108 1.59
Tepera, H, 13 1 1 0 0 1 2 23 3.76
Biagini 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 6.00

Castro pitched to 5 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Pannone (Villar). WP_Castro 3.

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_2:37. A_40,595 (53,506).

