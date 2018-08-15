Blue Jays 6, Royals 5

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Granderson dh
|4
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.235
|a-Morales ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Grichuk rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Smoak 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.257
|Hernandez lf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|.243
|Martin 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.202
|Pillar cf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.250
|Diaz ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Maile c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Urena 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.269
|Totals
|36
|6
|10
|6
|4
|6
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.299
|Gordon lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.240
|Perez c
|4
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.237
|Duda 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|Herrera 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Bonifacio rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|b-O’Hearn ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.192
|Phillips cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.204
|Mondesi ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Totals
|33
|5
|7
|5
|2
|5
|Toronto
|010
|500
|000—6
|10
|0
|Kansas City
|200
|100
|101—5
|7
|0
a-grounded out for Granderson in the 8th. b-homered for Bonifacio in the 9th.
LOB_Toronto 8, Kansas City 3. 2B_Hernandez (26), Urena (1). 3B_Phillips (3). HR_Granderson (11), off Lopez; Perez (20), off Estrada; Perez (21), off Estrada; O’Hearn (3), off Giles. RBIs_Granderson 4 (35), Pillar 2 (46), Perez 3 (59), Escobar (25), O’Hearn (7).
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 4 (Smoak, Hernandez 2, Diaz). RISP_Toronto 5 for 13; Kansas City 1 for 2.
Runners moved up_Grichuk. GIDP_Duda.
DP_Toronto 1 (Diaz, Smoak).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Estrada, W, 6-9
|6
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|1
|3
|94
|4.87
|Tepera, H, 11
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|3.98
|Giles, S, 15-15
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|12
|6.03
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lopez, L, 0-2
|4
|2-3
|8
|6
|6
|2
|3
|88
|4.44
|Smith
|2
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|37
|6.71
|Hill
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|4.89
|Hammel
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|6.10
Inherited runners-scored_Tepera 1-0, Smith 2-0. HBP_Lopez (Martin). WP_Lopez.
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_2:39. A_14,391 (37,903).
