Blue Jays 6, Royals 5

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Granderson rf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .231 a-Grichuk ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .228 Travis 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .246 Smoak 1b 4 0 2 0 1 1 .259 Hernandez lf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .241 Morales dh 1 1 0 0 3 0 .239 Martin 3b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .201 Diaz ss 3 1 0 0 1 1 .258 Pillar cf 4 1 2 3 0 0 .247 Jansen c 4 1 1 1 0 0 .429 Totals 31 6 6 5 7 4

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Merrifield 2b 4 1 1 1 1 0 .299 Gordon lf 4 1 1 1 1 2 .242 Perez c 5 1 2 1 0 2 .232 Bonifacio rf 4 0 1 1 1 0 .207 Herrera dh 3 0 1 0 1 0 .249 Dozier 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .211 Phillips cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .227 Escobar 3b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .203 Mondesi ss 4 1 4 1 0 0 .279 Totals 36 5 12 5 4 8

Toronto 021 100 020—6 6 0 Kansas City 003 100 100—5 12 0

a-grounded out for Granderson in the 9th.

LOB_Toronto 6, Kansas City 8. 2B_Smoak (32), Perez 2 (17), Bonifacio (11), Escobar (15), Mondesi 2 (8). HR_Jansen (1), off Fillmyer; Pillar (10), off Boyer. RBIs_Martin (25), Pillar 3 (44), Jansen (1), Merrifield (38), Gordon (29), Perez (56), Bonifacio (10), Mondesi (15). SB_Merrifield (26), Mondesi 3 (15). CS_Phillips (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Diaz 2); Kansas City 5 (Merrifield, Perez 2, Herrera, Dozier). RISP_Toronto 3 for 6; Kansas City 4 for 12.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Diaz, Travis, Bonifacio. GIDP_Hernandez, Diaz, Dozier, Phillips.

DP_Toronto 2 (Diaz, Smoak), (Diaz, Travis, Smoak); Kansas City 2 (Mondesi, Merrifield, Dozier), (Mondesi, Merrifield, Dozier).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Borucki 4 6 4 4 4 1 81 3.29 Biagini 2 3 0 0 0 1 23 6.38 Pannone 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 6.00 Petricka, W, 2-1 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 15 4.91 Clippard, H, 10 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 3.70 Giles, S, 14-14 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 5.94 Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Fillmyer 5 5 4 4 5 3 93 3.61 Adam 2 0 0 0 1 1 26 4.78 Boyer, L, 2-1, BS, 1-2 1 1 2 2 1 0 22 12.05 Hill 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 5.03

HBP_Fillmyer (Martin).

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Chris Segal; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_3:06. A_13,680 (37,903).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.