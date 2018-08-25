Blue Jays 8, Phillies 6

|Philadelphia
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|C.Hrnan 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|McKnney rf-lf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Hoskins dh
|4
|0
|1
|3
|D.Trvis 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|N.Wllms rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Smoak 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|C.Sntna 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|K.Mrles dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|A.Cbrra ss
|5
|2
|3
|0
|Grndrsn pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Franco 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Pillar cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|O.Hrrra cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Grrl Jr ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Alfaro c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|D.Jnsen c
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Quinn lf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|T.Hrnnd lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Grichuk rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Diaz 3b
|4
|0
|2
|3
|Totals
|38
|6
|13
|6
|Totals
|32
|8
|9
|8
|Philadelphia
|001
|410
|000—6
|Toronto
|000
|300
|23x—8
DP_Philadelphia 1. LOB_Philadelphia 8, Toronto 5. 2B_C.Santana 2 (23), A.Cabrera (30), O.Herrera (17), Quinn (4), D.Jansen 2 (5), A.Diaz (18). HR_McKinney (3), K.Morales (20). CS_C.Hernandez (5). SF_Hoskins (5).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Philadelphia
|Pivetta
|6
|2-3
|7
|5
|5
|3
|4
|Dominguez L,1-5 H,11
|2-3
|1
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Arano BS,1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Toronto
|Sanchez
|4
|10
|6
|6
|2
|2
|Petricka
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mayza
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Biagini W,2-7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Giles S,18-18
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Aa.Sanchez pitched to 2 batters in the 5th
HBP_by Dominguez (Jansen).
Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_2:59. A_33,127 (53,506).
